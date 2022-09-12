Bumrah returns as India announce team for T20 World Cup

The cricket board also announced the teams for the home series against Australia and South Africa

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. (AP)

By Team KT Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 4:13 PM

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has returned as the BCCI announced the team for the T20 World Cup (October 16-November 13) in Australia.

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar have been named as standby players for the World Cup.

The cricket board also announced the teams for the home series against Australia and South Africa. The two visiting teams will be playing white-ball cricket against India before the start of the World Cup.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.