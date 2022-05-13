Brendon McCullum named coach of England Test team

Brendon McCullum at a press conference. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 12:24 AM

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed head coach of England’s Test team, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood who left the role in February after England were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes in Australia.

He will be tasked with working alongside newly-appointed test captain Ben Stokes to get England out of a slump after the team won only one of their last 17 matches.

“In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we’ve confronted them head-on,” McCullum said.

“Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us.”

McCullum, 40, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders but the ECB said he will be in place to start his role when New Zealand visit for a three-Test series in June.

He played the last of his 101 Tests at Christchurch in 2016 against Australia, where he hit the fastest ever century in the format (54 balls). He finished his career with 6,453 runs including 12 hundreds and 31 half-centuries