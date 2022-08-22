Big blow for Sri Lanka as Chameera ruled out of Asia Cup

The South African pace attack destroyed England's batting line-up in the first Test at Lord's
Sri Lanka's right-arm fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a calf injury.
Chameera sustained the injury during the team practice session. Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Nuwan Thushara will replace Chameera in the 18-man squad.
Chameera's absence will put extra pressure on a young Sri Lankan seam-bowling attack at the Asia Cup. Their fast-bowling contingent now has Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana.
The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event) from August 27 to September 11.
Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.
The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B.
Each team play the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round.
The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.
After electing to bowl, India dismissed the home side for 161 before chasing down their target with 24.2 overs remaining
Doctors hoping paceman will return to competitive cricket in October
The Asia Cup T20 tournament will be played from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE
England all-rounder Tom Curran and batter Ben Duckett will also play for the Vipers
It proved an emphatic triumph for South Africa's bowling attack, who nullified the threat of England's new attacking 'Bazball' approach
Tall all-rounder Marco Jansen (41 not out) did not disappoint after he was promoted to number six in the batting order
The five-day Asia Cup qualifying tournament (August 20-24) will see six teams fight for a place in the tournament proper