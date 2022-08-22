Big blow for Sri Lanka as Chameera ruled out of Asia Cup

Nuwan Thushara will replace Chameera in the 18-man squad

Dushmantha Chameera celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the third one-day international on June 19. (AFP)

By ANI Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 8:26 PM

Sri Lanka's right-arm fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a calf injury.

Chameera sustained the injury during the team practice session. Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Nuwan Thushara will replace Chameera in the 18-man squad.

Chameera's absence will put extra pressure on a young Sri Lankan seam-bowling attack at the Asia Cup. Their fast-bowling contingent now has Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event) from August 27 to September 11.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B.

Each team play the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round.

The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.