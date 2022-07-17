Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal retires from Twenty20 internationals

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were too hot to handle for England
Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals on Sunday, ending long speculation over his future in the shortest format.
"Consider me retired from T20 internationals from today," Tamim wrote on his verified Facebook page after he led Bangladesh to a 3-0 sweep over West Indies in a one-day international series in Guyana.
Tamim has been Bangladesh's most prolific batsman, accumulating 14,726 international runs across all formats.
He has not played a Twenty20 international since March 2020 but continued to play other formats, leading the country's 50-over side for the last two years.
The only Bangladeshi batsman to score a hundred in all three formats, Tamim scored 1,758 runs at an average of 24.08 in 78 Twenty20 international.
His only century came against Oman in the preliminary round of the 2016 T20 World Cup at Dharamshala, India.
Bangladesh face Zimbabwe in a three-match Twenty20 series beginning later this month to build towards this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.
It was a tough call for the players to skip paper and represent the country
Emirates Cricket Board confirmed last month that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played from January 6 to February 12 in 2023
Kohli did not attend the optional practice session on Monday
Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs
Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in the T20s against England
England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls
The Ministry of Culture, which sent the proposal, is in talks with BCCI to rope in top players for the special match