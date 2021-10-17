Bangladesh star Shakib overtakes Malinga as leading T20 wicket-taker

Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his second scalp against Scotland on day one of the World Cup.
Shakib sent back Scotland’s Michael Leask for nought with his left-arm spin in Muscat to surpass former Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga’s feat of 107 wickets (84 matches) in the shortest format.
The 34-year-old all-rounder now has 108 T20 wickets in 89 matches since his debut in 2006 and has represented Bangladesh in all the seven editions of the T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh are fighting it out in the qualifying round in Oman to try and secure a berth in the Super 12 stage.
Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports and large scale events'
Cricket1 day ago
This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud, said man-of-the-match Shaheen
Cricket1 day ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in a brilliant spell
Cricket2 days ago
The arch-rivals' clash is estimated to draw in a global television audience of up to one billion people
Cricket2 days ago
The opener of the ICC T20 World Cup saw the Zayed Cricket Stadium deploy family 'pods'
Cricket2 days ago
For the fans of both teams, it is a match that can give them bragging rights at their work places
Cricket2 days ago
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs
Cricket2 days ago