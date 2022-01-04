Bangladesh eye historic Test win with New Zealand in tatters

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test at the Centurion Park on Thursday
Cricket3 days ago
Bangladesh had New Zealand on the ropes and were eyeing a historic victory after ripping through the hosts' top-order on the penultimate day of the first Test on Tuesday.
Bangladesh have never before tasted success in New Zealand, losing all 33 matches played across three formats, including nine Tests.
But the odds of a maiden victory rose as they reduced New Zealand to 147 for five at stumps, a lead of just 17, with Ebadot Hossain at one stage taking three wickets for no runs in eight balls in his 4-39 off 17 overs.
New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said all his world Test champions could do now was bat for as long as possible on the final day at Mount Maunganui.
"Bangladesh have had the upper hand on us for quite a massive part of this Test" he said.
"We've got to play a positive style of cricket. We've got to get a lead that's sufficient enough to defend."
New Zealand's top three scorers from the first innings, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Will Young, have all been dismissed.
Captain Tom Latham and Tom Blundell then both fell without scoring, leaving Ross Taylor unbeaten on 37 with Rachin Ravindra on six at the close of play.
There did not appear to be any demons in the pitch, which is unlike a typical New Zealand Test surface, lacking an emerald green cover and showing little sign of wear after four days.
When Bangladesh were all out for 458, a 130-run lead on the fourth morning, Latham and Young took New Zealand to lunch at 10 without loss.
Fielding woes
But when play resumed, Latham (14) chopped Taskin Ahmed on to his stumps and Conway (13) edged Ebadot on to his pads and the ball ballooned to Shadman Islam, who took the catch.
Young and Taylor mounted a rescue mission but when their 73-run stand ended, with Young out for 69, Nicholls and Blundell quickly followed without bothering the scorers.
Bangladesh's only problem on a dominant day was their fielding.
Liton Das dropped a regulation chance from Young early in his innings and Taylor also survived when he should have been out on more than one occasion.
Shadman spilled a straightforward offering from Taylor off Mehidy Hasan, and there was a run-out opportunity where Bangladesh originally threw the ball to the wrong end, and Taylor was still out of his crease when the throw went to the right end -- but missed the stumps.
Bangladesh, sent into bat before lunch on day two, occupied the crease for 176.2 overs before Shoriful Islam was the last man out before lunch on Tuesday.
It was an impressive team effort with half-centuries for skipper Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto, as well as 47 from Mehidy.
When New Zealand thought they had seen off all recognised batsmen, Mehidy and Yasir Ali put on 75 for the seventh wicket.
Unfortunately for Bangladesh, Joy required stitches to a split hand, injured while fielding, and it was unsure if he would open the batting when Bangladesh begin the final chase.
India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test at the Centurion Park on Thursday
Cricket3 days ago
The Indian team won the rain-hit final by nine wickets
Cricket3 days ago
De Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket on Thursday
Cricket3 days ago
BCCI president Ganguly had tested positive on Monday
Cricket3 days ago
The year began with the greatest underdog story in Indian Test cricket and ended with the longest game ever in world chess championship
Cricket4 days ago
The final will be played on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Cricket4 days ago
When a technician finally arrived and pried open the doors, Smith climbed out to applause from the 'rescue team'
Cricket4 days ago
India became the first team from the sub-continent to win a Test at Centurion Park
Cricket4 days ago