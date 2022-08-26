Bairstow steadies England after South Africa's early strikes

England were 111 for three at the close of play with Bairstow on 38 not out and opener Zak Crawley playing a crucial supporting role on 17 from 77 balls

Jonny Bairstow plays shot on day 1 of the second Test. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 12:35 AM

Jonny Bairstow led England to within 40 runs of South Africa's first-innings total, with seven wickets in hand, on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The fourth-wicket partnership of 68 put England in a promising position after they had struggled early on, reeling at 43-3 after Joe Root was dismissed for nine.

South Africa were bowled out for 151 after losing five wickets before lunch, with England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad picking up three wickets apiece.

After such a low total, the touring side, who lead the three Test series 1-0, knew they needed to deliver with the ball and they enjoyed early success when Alex Lees edged Lungi Ngidi to keeper Kyle Verreynne. Anrich Nortje's pace was too much for Ollie Pope who was clean bowled by a delivery which nipped back off the seam.

Kagiso Rabada claimed the prize scalp of Root, who was caught by Sarel Erwee at the fourth attempt after juggling the ball at first slip.

The pressure was on the out-of-form Crawley but he played with focus and determination against both pace and the spin of Keshav Maharaj.

Bairstow was more confident and willing to play his shots but for all the talk of England's new cavalier style, this was an appropriately conservative approach.

South Africa had been rocking at 108 for eight before Rabada and Nortje added 35 for the ninth wicket -- the longest partnership of the innings.