Babar praises Rizwan, Nawaz as Rohit says Pakistan outplayed India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam credited Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz for the team’s thrilling five-wicket win over India in the DP World Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday.
Chasing 182, Pakistan reached home on the penultimate ball of their innings in what was another dramatic battle between the two bitter rivals in the tournament.
And skipper Babar was all praise for Rizwan (71) and Nawaz (42) who shared a match-turning third wicket partnership to set the platform for the team’s memorable win.
“Our effort is to keep it simple. Ups and downs will keep happening. They got the edge the way they utilised the powerplay. But our bowlers made a comeback. Rizwan and Nawaz partnership was the turning point. I had a hunch Nawaz would be key against leg-spinners,” Babar said of the team’s move to promote the all-rounder to the number four slot.
Meanwhile, Nawaz, who was named the man of the match for his 42 and bowling figures of 4-0-25-1, said he wanted to utilize the short boundary.
“Leg-spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi) were in operation and there was one short boundary as well. Needed around 10 per over at that time. I had clarity about going for it if it was in my area,” he said.
Rizwan, on the other hand, said he never panicked despite Pakistan losing two wickets for 63 in the ninth over.
“The whole world is watching this match. This game is as valuable as a final. I tried to stay till the end. We know our strengths, we have depth in our batting. We have power-hitters who are capable of hitting around 45 runs off the last four overs. So we didn't panic,” he said.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma was gracious in defeat.
“It's a high pressure game we know that. You've got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly,” he said.
“There's class in the other team as well. And we're not surprised with that. You've got to give credit to Pakistan. They've played better than us.”
India will now face a must-win game against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday, while Pakistan’s next Super Four game is against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday.
