Babar hits half-century as Pakistan beat West Indies in warm-up match

Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
Babar Azam was at his majestic best as Pakistan warmed up for the T20 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket win over West Indies in a practice match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday.
Chasing 131, Babar (50, 41 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) hit a fine half-century as Pakistan reached home in just 15.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman also made an impressive, unbeaten 46.
Earlier, West Indies batsmen struggled against the Pakistan bowling attack as the two-time T20 world champions were restricted to a modest score of 130. Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled well, but Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers.
Brief scores: West Indies 130 for seven in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 28, Kieron Pollard 23, Chris Gayle 20; Hasan Ali 2/21, Haris Rauf 2/32, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/41, Imad Wasim 1/6) lost to Pakistan 131 for three in 15.3 overs (Babar Azam 50, Fakhar Zaman 46 not out, Shoaib Malik 14 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 13; Hayden Walsh 2/41, Ravi Rampaul 1/19)
Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports and large scale events'
Cricket1 day ago
This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud, said man-of-the-match Shaheen
Cricket1 day ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in a brilliant spell
Cricket2 days ago
The arch-rivals' clash is estimated to draw in a global television audience of up to one billion people
Cricket2 days ago
The opener of the ICC T20 World Cup saw the Zayed Cricket Stadium deploy family 'pods'
Cricket2 days ago
For the fans of both teams, it is a match that can give them bragging rights at their work places
Cricket2 days ago
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs
Cricket2 days ago