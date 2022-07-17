Babar Azam rescues Pakistan with brilliant century in first Test

Bumrah, who took six wickets for 19, destroyed the England top-order as the home team were all out for 110
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hit a brilliant century on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka after starting on his overnight one on Sunday.
Azam (119, 244 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) smashed spinner Maheesh Theekshana for a four and then took a single to bring up his seventh Test century as he leapt up in joy in the final session in Galle.
The Pakistan captain was the last man out as he dragged the team close to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 all out.
Pakistan were all out for 218 when Babar fell, a remarkable recovery as at one stage they were struggling at 112 for eight.
Babar shared 26 runs for the ninth wicket with Hasan Ali (17 off 21 balls) and 70 for the last wicket partnership with Naseem Shah who remained not out on five off 52 balls.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were too hot to handle for England
It was a tough call for the players to skip paper and represent the country
Emirates Cricket Board confirmed last month that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played from January 6 to February 12 in 2023
Kohli did not attend the optional practice session on Monday
Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs
Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in the T20s against England
England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls