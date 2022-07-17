Babar Azam rescues Pakistan with brilliant century in first Test

The Pakistan captain was the last man out as he dragged the team close to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 all out

Pakistan captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century against Sri Lanka. (AFP)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hit a brilliant century on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka after starting on his overnight one on Sunday.

Azam (119, 244 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) smashed spinner Maheesh Theekshana for a four and then took a single to bring up his seventh Test century as he leapt up in joy in the final session in Galle.

The Pakistan captain was the last man out as he dragged the team close to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 all out.

Pakistan were all out for 218 when Babar fell, a remarkable recovery as at one stage they were struggling at 112 for eight.

Babar shared 26 runs for the ninth wicket with Hasan Ali (17 off 21 balls) and 70 for the last wicket partnership with Naseem Shah who remained not out on five off 52 balls.