B4B Cricket Club lift Chinar Super League title in UAE

As many as 24 teams competed in the popular tape ball tournament

Members of the winning team celebrate with the trophy. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 12:29 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 12:48 PM

B4B Cricket Club lifted the Chinar Super League title after beating RMTK Cricket Club in a nail-biting final of the popular tape ball cricket tournament in the UAE.

B4B batter Taimour Mirza won the man of the match award for his 55 runs off 23 balls (fives sixes and two fours).

He anchored the 75-run chase and single-handedly steered his team to victory in five overs in the six-over match.

Thousands of cricket lovers watched the final at the Oval Cricket Ground in Ajman. They enjoyed two exciting semifinals and then the final.

The Chinar Super League Season IV Cup was organised by the Leading Sports, a prominent sports services company in Dubai.

Media partners of tournament are Khaleej Times, Janab-e-Manzil, Urdu Point and the Leading News.

The winning team captain Mohammed Ali was given a trophy by Chief Guest Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President of Pakistan Administered Kashmir; Khan Mohammed, Chairman of RMK Industries, and Umar Saeed, CEO of Combaxx Sports.

The winning team were also awarded a cash prize of Dh7,000.

Tanveer Ahmed, captain of the runners-up team, received the trophy from Sardar Sajid Abbasi, Managing Director Fly Hawks Real Estate. He received a cash prize of Dh3,500 on behalf of his team.

“I am very pleased to be invited to such a wonderful community event. I congratulate the winning team and also the Leading Sports management for successfully organising Chinar Super League," said Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Raja Asad Khalid, Director Leading Sports and Chairman of Chinar Super League, also announced that they would host the Chinar Premier League hardball cricket tournament soon following the success of the Chinar Super League.

As many as 24 teams competed in the popular tape ball tournament.

The league matches were played in four groups on February 19, 20 and 26 while the seminar finals and final matches were played on February 27.

The event was attended by leading sponsors and supporters of the Chinar Super League. Prominent among them were Raja Mohammed Khan, Chairman of RMK Industries; Sardar Sajid Abbasi, Managing Director Fly Hawks Real Estate; Umar Saeed, CEO Combaxx Sports; Nawaz Khan Jadoon, Chairman Gawah Holding Group; Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel.

The event was supported by Almarai Group and Prime Health.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Serene Air, which recently started flights from Dubai and Sharjah to different cities of Pakistan, presented tickets to three lucky winners at the concluding ceremony.