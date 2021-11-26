Azhar's speech inspires students at BITS Pilani Sports Festival in Dubai

Announcement comes after an eight-month spell on an interim basis
Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin attended the closing ceremony of the BITS Pilani Sports Festival in Dubai on Thursday.
The five-day inter-university sports festival saw more than 2000 students from 23 universities compete for the top honours.
A stirring speech from Azharuddin, one of India’s greatest batsmen, inspired the students at the ceremony.
“It is my pleasure to attend BITS Sports Festival as I see so many students competing for the trophy and putting their best foot forward every moment,” Azharuddin said at the closing ceremony.
“During our times we didn’t have such a huge platform to display our talent, so I want each and every one of you to feel proud and grateful no matter whether you won or lost.”
Azharuddin is in the UAE as a brand ambassador for Bangla Tigers in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League.
“I am very happy to be a part of this award ceremony today. You know I am here in UAE as the brand ambassador for the Bangla Tigers and I took special permission to come here today. I am very happy with what I have seen here,” he said.
“I must congratulate the people behind this wonderful festival in BITS Pilani. I hope this festival will go from strength to strength every year.”
The 18th edition of BSF witnessed strong competitions as students fought for the top honors in several categories including football, cricket, throwball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, athletics, chess, badminton and table tennis.
Ten matches were played in each category that turned the campus into a battle field.
The BPDC team earned the overall champions’ trophy with five first positions and 12 runners-up finishes.
Middlesex University grabbed the second spot with 18 points, followed by Manipal University and Amity University.
The closing ceremony was also attended by Dr. M. Rafiuddin, Convener, BITS Pilani Sports Festival, Prof. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director BPDC, Dr. Priti Bajpai, Dean, Student Welfare, students from various colleges and media.
