Australian spinner Swepson eyes Test series win in India

Babar Azam, captain of the Test, ODI and T20 teams, is one of just five players offered both red and white ball contracts
Cricket4 days ago
Spinner Mitchell Swepson said on Monday that Australia’s goal is success in India next year, with the team’s recent successes in Sri Lanka and Pakistan “great preparation”.
Swepson, a leg-spinner, combined with Nathan Lyon to play a key part in the tourists’ thrashing of Sri Lanka in the opening Test last week to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.
The victory for the Pat Cummins-led side inside three days at a turning Galle pitch comes after their 1-0 Test triumph in Pakistan in March.
“For me obviously I have got one eye on India. That’s definitely a goal of mine and the goal of this group is to get a series win over there would be amazing,” Swepson told reporters.
“But there is a lot of Test cricket before then, on the conditions where the quicks might probably be preferred. For me it’s about staying ready,” he said.
Australia are scheduled to tour India for four Tests in February and March 2023 in a high-profile series that could decide the two finalists of the World Test Championship.
The Aussies, who last won a Test series in India in 2004-05, remain top of the Test championship table ahead of their final Test in Galle starting on Friday — and Swepson said the recent wins keep them ready for the Indian challenge.
“Just experiencing Test cricket itself was great preparation,” said Swepson, who took just two wickets in two matches on his debut tour in Pakistan but struck with five scalps in the opener in Sri Lanka.
“Pakistan was a tough tour for me personally, but if I hadn’t played those two Tests over there, I would not have had the impact I had this first Test here, so each time you go out there and play for the Baggy Green, you learn things.”
Swepson, 28, was part of a players’ group from the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Brisbane to train at the MRF academy in Chennai in India a few years ago.
He said his recent success is a culmination of years of hard work on his wrist position — bowling with a squarer seam — on slow and turning wickets.
“It’s probably the first time I have been able to implement it (bowling with a squarer seam) in an actual game (in Galle), slow turning like this,” he said.
“I have certainly done a lot of work behind the scenes on these types of wickets and that goes all the way back to 2016-17 when I was part of the India tour... to MRF,” he said.
Babar Azam, captain of the Test, ODI and T20 teams, is one of just five players offered both red and white ball contracts
Cricket4 days ago
His duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match beginning on Friday
Cricket4 days ago
The 50-overs series was first played in 2005 before being discontinued after its next edition in 2007 as relations between India and Pakistan soured
Cricket4 days ago
Australian pacer Hazlewood remains at the top in the shorter format rankings
Cricket4 days ago
The last pacer-captain that India had was the great Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987
Cricket4 days ago
Australia reached 98 for three at stumps after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis struck twice, including David Warner's key wicket for 25
Cricket5 days ago
Azeem Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, said Vaughan made racist comments against players of Asian origin in Yorkshire
Cricket5 days ago
The BCCI secretary said there are no immediate plans to add more franchises to the 10-team competition
Cricket5 days ago