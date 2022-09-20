UAE

Australia beat India in first T20 game in Mohali

The visiting team won the match in a high scoring game

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By Team KT

Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 9:03 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 9:14 PM

Australia beat India on Tuesday by 4 wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series played at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

The Aussie batters chased down a mammoth total of 208 after captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first.

More to follow


