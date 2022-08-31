Asia Cup: We showed we can chase totals, says Afghanistan captain Nabi

Coach Trent Johnson says this is a great opportunity for Hong Kong to play against India and Pakistan
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is delighted that his team has finally managed to shed the tag of unpredictability and hopes that they can continue in the same vein.
Afghanistan, one of the most exciting teams in world cricket, have been known to be unpredictable, especially when chasing targets.
But in the ongoing DP World Asia Cup, Mohammad Nabi’s side chased on both the occasions and they came out trumps against both Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Dubai and their second Group B game against Bangladesh in Sharjah.
They defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively by eight wickets and with 59 balls to spare and then notched a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, with nine balls remaining.
The twin victories ensured Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Four.
"As a team, in this Asia Cup, we are showing that Afghanistan have quality batsmen, quality bowlers and quality fielders," Nabi said.
"In these two games we showed we can chase totals. Earlier, the opposition used to say that Afghanistan cannot chase. But we were quite good (in the two chases), were not under pressure and had proper balance. And hopefully, we do well in the next round against big teams," he added.
Afghanistan are expected to take on India and Pakistan in the Super Four but Nabi said that they are not focussing on any specific opposition but just looking to play good cricket.
"We are not targeting anyone, we are just playing proper cricket," said the 37-year-old.
Familiarity of the conditions
Afghanistan have regularly played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with Sharjah acting as their home ground a decade or so ago. And Nabi said familiarity of the conditions has helped them in their campaign so far.
"From the last 15 years, most of the times we have played in Dubai and Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, we know the conditions better," Nabi said.
"Sometimes, in Sharjah, a low total is tough to chase, that's why in a low chase, the batsmen didn't throw away early wickets and at the end we targeted the bowlers and won the game,” he added.
Afghanistan are currently coached by former England batsman Jonathan Trott with former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul joining the set-up as bowling coach.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh batsman Mosaddek Hossain, said that Afghanistan has one of the best spin attacks in the world.
"Afghanistan has one of the best spin attacks in the world. When you take that into account, we don't have a big spinner. We don't have a wrist spinner. We are all orthodox spinners. We didn't lose this game for not picking enough spinners. It was difficult to hit the ball off a hard length. It wasn't wrong to play with three seamers. I think it was good enough for us to push them as we defended a total like 127," Hossain said.
Coach Trent Johnson says this is a great opportunity for Hong Kong to play against India and Pakistan
The bowler accomplishes feat during Asia Cup 2022 tie against Bangladesh
Hong Kong came agonisingly close to upsetting India in the 2018 Asia Cup
Mujeeb snapped up three wickets, while the 23-year-old Rashid Khan too picked up three wickets as Bangladesh made 127 for seven
KL Rahul, who is the side's vice-captain, is being given a longer run at the top even though India have many option
Seven matches are to be played in Karachi and Lahore
Afghanistan one win away from reaching Super Four
Disney+ Hotstar exclusively retains all ICC Digital Rights