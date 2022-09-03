Asia Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first

Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the Super Four clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today

Sri Lankan players warm up before the start of the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (AFP)

by James Jose Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 5:44 PM

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the Super Four clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

“We are good at chasing. So it's a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start (against Bangladesh), and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. We are playing with the same team,” said Shanaka.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said he would have bowled first too.

“We would have liked to bowl first, but we will try to put a good score on the board. I’m really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again,” said Nabi.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.