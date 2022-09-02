Asia Cup: Rizwan, Zaman, Shah help Pakistan post 193-2 against Hong Kong

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot. (AFP)

by James Jose Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 7:56 PM

Opener Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan to help them post an imposing 193-2 against Hong Kong in the final Group A fixture of the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

The wicketkeeper batsman conjured an unbeaten 78 from 57 deliveries that was studded with six boundaries and a six. Fakhar Zaman made an equally sublime 53 from 41 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. The pair were also involved in a century partnership with the duo adding 116 from 81 deliveries for the second wicket.

Khushdil Shah came up with a neat cameo in the death overs, blitzing a 15-ball 35 where he smoked five sixes, including four in the last over bowled by mediuk pacer Aizaz Khan. RIzwan and Shah put on an unbroken 64 from 23 balls for the third wicket.

Off-spinner Ehsan Khan took two for 28.

Earlier, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan called right at the toss again and opted to bowl again.

Hong Kong went in with the same team that played against India and Pakistan too were unchanged, with the same XI that duty against India, out in the park against Hong Kong.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 193-2 (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53, Khushdil Shah 35 not out, Ehsan Khan 2-28) vs Hong Kong

Toss: Hong Kong

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.