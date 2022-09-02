Asia Cup: Pakistan thrash Hong Kong by 155 runs to reach Super Four

Hong Kong were outclassed by the superior Pakistan team in Sharjah

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (centre) celebrates with a teammate after taking the wicket of Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan. (AP)

by James Jose Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 9:05 PM

Pakistan came up with a clinical performance to comprehensively defeat Hong Kong by 155 runs to qualify for the Super Four of the DP World Asia Cup in Sharjah on Friday night.

After opener Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah had shone with the bat to help Pakistan rack up an imposing 193 for two, the Pakistan bowling attack, led by spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz wrapped things up by having Hong Kong shot out for 38 in 10.4 overs, in the final Group A fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Leg spinner Shadab snapped up four wickets, including two wickets in one over, while left-arm spinner Nawaz picked up three wickets, including two in one over. Young pacer Naseem Shah took two wickets.

Earlier, Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan to help them post 193-2. The wicketkeeper batsman conjured an unbeaten 78 from 57 deliveries that was studded with six boundaries and a six.

Fakhar Zaman made an equally sublime 53 from 41 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. The pair were also involved in a century partnership with the duo adding 116 from 81 deliveries for the second wicket.

Khushdil Shah came up with a neat cameo, blitzing a 15-ball 35 where he smoked five sixes, including four in the last over bowled by mediuk pacer Aizaz Khan. RIzwan and Shah put on an unbroken 64 from 23 balls for the third wicket.

Off-spinner Ehsan Khan took two for 28.

Pakistan take on arch-rivals India in the Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs

Pakistan 193-2 (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53, Khushdil Shah 35 not out, Ehsan Khan 2-28)

Hong Kong: 38 all out in 10.4 overs (Shadab Khan 4-8, Mohammad Nawaz 3-5, Naseem Shah 2-7)

Toss: Hong Kong