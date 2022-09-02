Asia Cup: Pakistan thrash Hong Kong by 155 runs to reach Super Four

Sri Lanka won by two wickets in Dubai on Thursday
Pakistan came up with a clinical performance to comprehensively defeat Hong Kong by 155 runs to qualify for the Super Four of the DP World Asia Cup in Sharjah on Friday night.
After opener Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah had shone with the bat to help Pakistan rack up an imposing 193 for two, the Pakistan bowling attack, led by spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz wrapped things up by having Hong Kong shot out for 38 in 10.4 overs, in the final Group A fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Leg spinner Shadab snapped up four wickets, including two wickets in one over, while left-arm spinner Nawaz picked up three wickets, including two in one over. Young pacer Naseem Shah took two wickets.
Earlier, Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan to help them post 193-2. The wicketkeeper batsman conjured an unbeaten 78 from 57 deliveries that was studded with six boundaries and a six.
Fakhar Zaman made an equally sublime 53 from 41 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. The pair were also involved in a century partnership with the duo adding 116 from 81 deliveries for the second wicket.
Khushdil Shah came up with a neat cameo, blitzing a 15-ball 35 where he smoked five sixes, including four in the last over bowled by mediuk pacer Aizaz Khan. RIzwan and Shah put on an unbroken 64 from 23 balls for the third wicket.
Off-spinner Ehsan Khan took two for 28.
Pakistan take on arch-rivals India in the Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Brief scores:
Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs
Pakistan 193-2 (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53, Khushdil Shah 35 not out, Ehsan Khan 2-28)
Hong Kong: 38 all out in 10.4 overs (Shadab Khan 4-8, Mohammad Nawaz 3-5, Naseem Shah 2-7)
Toss: Hong Kong
Sri Lanka won by two wickets in Dubai on Thursday
Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz is confident that the team can get it done against Hong Kong
The team have many cricketers who are of Indian and Pakistani origin, but that doesn’t come in the way when they play for Hong Kong
Kohli got the runs against Hong Kong, but if one delves deep inside, he was lacking in fluency, and perhaps intent
Both teams went down to Afghanistan and a victory is paramount for either of the teams if they are to qualify for the Super Four
Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semifinals and final
Victory is paramount for either team if they are to qualify for Super Four stage
Video going viral showed him getting on one knee and popping the question