Asia Cup: Nabi heaps praise on Rashid Khan, Mujeeb

Rashid and Mujeeb snapped up three wickets each as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Naim of Bangladesh. (Asian Cricket Council)

by James Jose Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 10:56 PM

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi showered praise on his spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman after they set up the team’s comfortable victory over Bangladesh in the DP World Asia Cup on Monday night.

Leg spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb snapped up three wickets each as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

And with two victories from as many matches, Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Four. They had earlier beaten ‘hosts’ Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the tournament opener in Dubai.

Rashid picked up three for 22, while Mujeeb took three for 16 to keep Bangladesh down to 127 for seven. They then knocked off the target with seven wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

“Everyone knows Rashid and Mujeeb are world class spinners, that's why we were in the game in the first 10 overs,” Nabi said at the post-match presentation.

“We were ahead of the game because we got early wickets. Everyone knows we have power hitters in the death. We made sure we did not lose early wickets, so that our power hitters could finish the game,” he added.

Najibullah Zadran clubbed a swashbuckling unbeaten 43 from just 17 deliveries with six sixes and a boundary. And Najibullah said that the wicket was a bit on the lower side.

“The wicket was a bit low so I tried to play straight. I took a few balls and played my natural game. I don't look at the boundary, I just look at the bowler and look to hit,” said Najibullah.

Meanwhile, Mujeeb, who was named the Player of the Match, said that he was looking to bowl wicket to wicket.

“My strength is to bowl with the new ball. I have played before in Sharjah. My plan was to bowl wicket to wicket and that worked for me,” said Mujeeb.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said it was tough to make a comeback after losing a flurry of wickets early on.

“It is always tough when you lose four wickets in the first seven to eight overs. We were in the game for the first 14-15 overs. But credit to Afghanistan,” said Shakib.

“In a T20 game, whoever is standing up for the team should take it till the end. Mosaddek (Hossein) played well but we needed more contributions, We knew Najibullah is a dangerous batsman. We thought we had the game when they needed 60 odd in the last six overs. But credit to Najibullah,” he added.