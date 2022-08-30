Asia Cup: Mujeeb, Rashid restrict Afghanistan to 127

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan bowls during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Asian Cricket Council)

by James Jose Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 7:56 PM

Young Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and star leg spinner Rashid Khan shone with the ball to restrict Bangaldesh in the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old snapped up three wickets, while the 23-year-old Rashid Khan too picked up three wickets as Bangladesh mustered 127 for seven in their 20 overs.

Bangladesh were in danger of being shot out for a paltry score if not for a brilliant rearguard from Mosaddek Hossain, who clubbed an unbeaten 48 from just 31 deliveries that contained four boundaries and a six.

Mahmudullah made 25 from 27 balls. Hossain and Mahmudullah were involved in a 36-run partnership for the sixth wicket, while he also put on 38 runs with Mahedi Hasan for the seventh wicket.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 127-7 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 48 not out, Mahmudullah 25, Mahedi Hasan 14, Afif Hossain 12, Shakib Al Hasan 11, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-16, Rashid Khan 3-22) vs Afghanistan.

Toss: Bangladesh