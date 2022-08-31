Asia Cup: Kohli's fifty, Yadav's blitz see India rack up 192-2 against Hong Kong

KL Rahul, who is the side's vice-captain, is being given a longer run at the top even though India have many option
Star batsman Virat Kohli conjured the first half-century of the DP World Asia Cup, while Suryakumar Yadav played a blinder as India racked up a competitive 192-2 against Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 from 44 deliveries that contained three sixes and a boundary, while Yadav blitzed an unbeaten 26-ball 68 with six sixes and and an equal number of fours. The pair put on a mammoth 98 runs from 42 balls for the unbroken third wicket.
Kohli brought up his 50 from 40 balls with a two off off-spinner Ehsan Khan.
Opener KL Rahul made 36 from 39 balls with two sixes, while skipper Rohit Sharma scored a quick 13-ball 21 with two boundaries and a six. Kohli and Rahul put on 56 from 49 deliveries for the second wicket.
The openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Rahul had added 38 from 31 balls for the opening wicket.
Earlier, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan won the toss and elected to bowl. India made one change with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was India’s match-winner against arch-rivals Pakistan rested for this game.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant came in his place and took over the keeping gloves from DInesh Karthik.
Brief scores:
India 192-2 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out, Virat Kohli 59 not out, KL Rahul 36, Rohit Sharma 21) vs Hong Kong
Toss: Hong Kong
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.
