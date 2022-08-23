Asia Cup: Indian coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

Zimbabwe made a modest 161 and India recovered from losing skipper KL Rahul for one to reach 167-5 with 146 balls remaining
Indian head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the 2022 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.
“Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report,” the BCCI said in a statement.
The rest of the Indian team will arrive in the UAE today.
India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a mouthwatering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Chundangapoyil Rizwan, who has been named the UAE T20 captain, is ready to write a new chapter in his career
The South African pace attack destroyed England's batting line-up in the first Test at Lord's
After electing to bowl, India dismissed the home side for 161 before chasing down their target with 24.2 overs remaining
Doctors hoping paceman will return to competitive cricket in October
The Asia Cup T20 tournament will be played from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE
England all-rounder Tom Curran and batter Ben Duckett will also play for the Vipers
It proved an emphatic triumph for South Africa's bowling attack, who nullified the threat of England's new attacking 'Bazball' approach