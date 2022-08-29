Asia Cup: Hardik felt a sense of achievement after life came full circle for him in Dubai

Hardik's 3 for 25 and a 17-ball 33 guided India home in a thrilling Asia Cup battle against Pakistan in Dubai

India's Hardik Pandya (left) celebrates the team's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. (AFP)

By PTI Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 4:38 PM

Stretchered off the field due to a career-threatening back injury against the same opponents at the same venue four years ago, Hardik Pandya feels a “sense of achievement” after guiding India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai.

Hardik produced an all-round effort, first returning with figures of 3 for 25 and then playing a 17-ball unbeaten 33-run knock to guide India home on Sunday, four years after suffering a back injury, which kept him out of the game for almost three years.

“Happy to get this win because it was very important for us. Our nerves were checked, as a team we were challenged as well. Loved the way he (Ravindra Jadeja) came out and played as well,” Hardik said in video posted by BCCI.

“I was recollecting everything from being carried on the stretcher and the same dressing room. You feel a sense of achievement after all the things happened and again getting an opportunity today.” Hardik credited former Indian team physio Nitin Patel, who is currently the head of BCCI Sports Science, and current strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai for his successful comeback.

“That journey was very beautiful, we get the fruits of the journey but behind the scenes whoever has worked with me never get credit. So, I always believe in giving credit to the person who deserves. Nitin Patel, Soham Desai, I will give credit to them for whatever comeback I have made,” the all-rounder said.

Hardik said he was planning one over at a time and would have “fancied” his chances even if India needed 15 runs rather than the seven that they scored in the final over to win the game.

“In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler (Naseem Shah or Shahnawaz Dahani) and also one left-arm spinner (Mohammad Nawaz).

“We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple,” said India’s No. 1 all-rounder.

“Seven runs didn’t look very big to me. I was least bothered about the left-arm spinner (Mohammad Nawaz) and five fielders outside the circle because whatever the situation was, I had to hit. But in the entire innings the only time I showed some emotions when you (Ravindra Jadeja) got out,” he said in free-flowing chat with Jadeja posted on bcci.tv.

“There was no pressure in my mind. According to me, he (Nawaz) had more pressure. I was just counting on a mistake from him. The better you handle pressure then only you can execute properly.”

As far as bowling is concerned, Pandya knew that he needed to mix short balls and induce batters into making mistakes.

“In bowling, it’s important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It’s about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake,” he said.

Hardik and Jadeja shared a crucial 52-run stand for the fifth wicket to get India closer to the target before the latter departed in the first ball of the final over.

“Me and Jaddu (Jadeja) are playing together for 7-8 years. The Indian team is always known for the top-3, we are very grateful to be getting opportunities and we are able to perform," he said.

“Our process is not just for this tournament, our process is for the World Cup. If such a situation comes again, definitely we will remember and take inspiration from this match."

Jadeja, who played an attacking 29-ball 35-run knock after being promoted in the batting order, termed his innings on Sunday as “very important”.

“It was very important because when I was promoted in the batting, my thought was to take as much chances against the spinners. I was looking to hit the big shots. Our partnership was very important,” he said.

India will play Hong Kong, the other team in their group, in Dubai on Wednesday.