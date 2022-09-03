Asia Cup: Gurbaz (84) helps Afghanistan post 175-6 against Sri Lanka

Millions of eyeballs are glued to screens when the rivals face each other on ground
Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored for Afghanistan as they posted 175-6 against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash of the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.
The 20-year-old wicketkeeper batsman, who earned a reprieve when on eight, went on to crack 84 from 45 deliveries that was studded with six sixes and four boundaries.
Ibrahim Zadran went on to make 40 from 38 balls with the help of two boundaries and a six.
Gurbaz and his opening partner Hazratullah Zazai put on 46 runs from just 29 balls for the first wicket.
Left-arm medium pacer Dilshan Madushanka picked up two for 37.
Afghanistan got 49 runs in the powerplay for the loss of a wicket, that of Zazai.
Gurbaz then ushered in his fifty from just 22 balls with the help of four sixes and three boundaries.
Gurbaz and Zadran brought up the 50-run partnership for the second wicket from 44 balls and Afghanistan went on to touch the 100-run mark in 74 deliveries.
The pair then went on to add 93 for the second wicket, from 64 deliveries, and the mammoth stand came to an end after Gurbaz top edged Asith Fernando and was gobbled up by Wanindu Hasaranga at deep midwicket.
Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Brief scores:
Afghanistan 175-6 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84, Ibrahim Zadran 40, Najibullah Zadran 17, Dilshan Madushanka 2-37) vs Sri Lanka
Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
