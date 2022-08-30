Asia Cup: Afghanistan cruise into Super Four after beating Bangladesh

Najibullah was the star with an unbeaten 43 from just 17 deliveries that was studded with six sizzling sixes and a boundary

Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran plays a shot during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh. (AFP)

by James Jose Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 9:20 PM

Afghanistan cruised into the Super Four stage of the DP World Asia Cup with a clinical victory over Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing a modest target of 128, Najibullah Zadran’s blitz turned the tables on Bangladesh, who thought they could take the game deep.

Najibullah came up with an unbeaten 43 from just 17 deliveries that was studded with six sizzling sixes and a boundary, while Ibrahim Zadran scored an unbeaten 42 from 41 deliveries with four boundaries. Afghanistan won by seven wickets and with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, young Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and star leg spinner Rashid Khan shone with the ball to restrict Bangladesh.

The 21-year-old snapped up three wickets, while the 23-year-old Rashid Khan too picked up three wickets as Bangladesh mustered 127 for seven in their 20 overs.

Bangladesh were in danger of being shot out for a paltry score if not for a brilliant rearguard from Mosaddek Hossain, who clubbed an unbeaten 48 from just 31 deliveries that contained four boundaries and a six.

Mahmudullah made 25 from 27 balls. Hossain and Mahmudullah were involved in a 36-run partnership for the sixth wicket, while he also put on 38 runs with Mahedi Hasan for the seventh wicket.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Bangladesh: 127-7 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 48 not out, Mahmudullah 25, Mahedi Hasan 14, Afif Hossain 12, Shakib Al Hasan 11, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-16, Rashid Khan 3-22)

Afghanistan: 131-3 in 18.3 overs (Najibullah Zadran 43 not out, Ibrahim Zadran 42 not out, Hazratullah Zazai 23)

Toss: Bangladesh