Asia Cup 2022: Will fans get to see an India-Pakistan final in Dubai?

Cricket enthusiasts could enjoy a dramatic finish to the series on September 11

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 10:25 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 11:53 AM

After witnessing a brilliant game last week, fans have just one question running through their minds: Will India and Pakistan face each other in the finals?

Although it isn't possible to make predictions in any sport (especially this one), fans may be in for a treat on September 11 if things pan out.

After surpassing the group stage by winning both matches, India has now made it to the Super Fours of the Asia Cup. Pakistan's fate is yet to be decided, as it goes up against Hong Kong later today.

If Babar Azam's squad defeats Hong Kong and makes it to the Super Four, cricket-lovers will watch the historic rivalry play-off on field as soon as Sunday (September 4).

Each team that makes it to the Super Four will play at least three matches. If the men in blue and green make it to the top two after the challenge, cricket enthusiasts will definitely enjoy a dramatic finish to the series on September 11.

Here are the fixtures for the rest of the series:

Date Match September 2 Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Group A) September 3 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan September 4 India vs TBD September 6 India vs Sri Lanka September 7 TBD vs Afghanistan September 8 India vs Afghanistan September 9 Sri Lanka vs TBD September 11 TBC vs TBC (Final)

Setting records

Ravindra Jadeja recently became the highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup series. He accomplished this during the Group A match of Hong Kong against India.

Right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf is five wickets short of matching Shaheen Afridi's T20 International score of 47. If he does manage to make it in today's match with Hong Kong, it would have taken him five fewer innings than Afridi to get to the enviable tally.

With players of both teams playing well and gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is just around the corner, these matches are a dress rehearsal for the big games.

