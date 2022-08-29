Asia Cup 2022: When is the next India-Pakistan match?

Squad to face off against India in Sunday's highly anticipated clash
After a nail-biting Group Stage clash between India and Pakistan, most fans, especially the green flag bearers, are hoping for round two. That said, here's some good news to cure your cricket fever, another India vs Pakistan, very soon.
According to the schedule of Asia Cup 2022, Group A finalists should be going head-to-head on Sunday, September 4. However, both India and Pakistan will have to face Hong Kong on August 31 and September 2 respectively to make it. If Hong Kong is on the losing end, another India vs Pakistan clash is on the cards.
In case all three teams in Group A bag one win each, the team with a higher net run rate (NRR) will advance to the further stages.
ALSO READ:
Squad to face off against India in Sunday's highly anticipated clash
He tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the team's departure
Rohit Sharma's men will look for revenge against Pakistan, having lost to their arch-rivals last year at the World Cup in Dubai
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening game on Saturday
The third Test at the Oval in south London starts on September 8
Pakistan captain preferred to keep his feet on the ground ahead of the big clash against India
Kohli will return to action in the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday after taking a month-long break
Wicketkeeper-batsman hits four sixes and three boundaries in his 18-ball 40