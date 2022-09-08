Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli hits first international century since 2019

The page claimed that the player was linked to a separatist movement
Indian superstar Virat Kohli finally ended his almost three-year-long century drought with a majestic knock against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday.
It's also Kohli's first century in T20 international cricket. He has equalled Australian legend Ricky Ponting with his 71st century in international cricket across formats. Sachin Tendulkar leads the race with 100 international centuries.
Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh on November 22, 2019, in a Test match.
Page edited by an unregistered user, linking him to a separatist movement
India's Arshdeep Singh has been trolled on social media for dropping an easy catch during the match against Pakistan
India and Pakistan may have a historic cricket rivalry, but enthusiasts and cricketers admire each other
Mohammed Rizwan's 71 dropped anchor for the men in green in the last-over thriller Super Four clash
Superb 50 by Rizwan and a cameo by Nawaz powered the men in green to a 5-wicket win
India will now face a must-win game against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday
Chasing 182, Rizwan set the platform for the victory