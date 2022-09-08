Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli hits first international century since 2019

Indian batter ends three-year-long century drought

KT Photo: M. Sajjad

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:27 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:29 PM

Indian superstar Virat Kohli finally ended his almost three-year-long century drought with a majestic knock against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday.

It's also Kohli's first century in T20 international cricket. He has equalled Australian legend Ricky Ponting with his 71st century in international cricket across formats. Sachin Tendulkar leads the race with 100 international centuries.

Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh on November 22, 2019, in a Test match.