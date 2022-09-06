Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka push India to brink of elimination

Shanaka and Rajapaksa held their nerve to take the team home

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka celebrates their win during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match. Photo: AFP

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 9:45 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 10:15 PM

Sri Lanka pushed India to the brink of elimination with a thrilling six-wicket win in the DP World Asia Cup Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Having restricted India to 173 for eight with a spirited bowling effort after winning the toss, Sri Lanka survived a middle order slump to reach home in the final over, thanks to a brilliant unbroken fifth-wicket partnership from captain Dasun Shanaka (33 not out) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out).

It was Sri Lanka’s second straight win in the Super Four, having beaten Afghanistan by five wickets in their opening Super Four clash.

Earlier, openers Kusal Mendis (57 0ff 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) put the Indian attack to the sword with a magnificent 97-run opening partnership off just 66 balls.

Indian spinners, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/34), hit back with four quick wickets, but Shanaka and Rajapaksa held their nerve to take the team home.

Afghanistan need to pull off a shock win over Pakistan on Wednesday in order to keep India’s thin chances of qualifying for the final alive.

But if Pakistan win tomorrow in Sharjah, Babar Azam’s team are almost certain to face Sri Lanka the final on September 11.

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma’s 41-ball 72 (5 fours, 4 sixes) and his 97-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 28 balls) put the team back on track after Sri Lanka stunned India with two early wickets.

But Sri Lanka fought back to restrict India to 173 for eight with left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka (3/24) leading the charge.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets.

India 173 for eight in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27)

Sri Lanka 174 for four in 19.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52, Dasun Shanaka 33 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 25 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/32)