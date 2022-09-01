Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja becomes India's most successful bowler in tournament history

The all-rounder accomplished this feat during his side's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai

By ANI Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 9:22 AM

Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday became India's highest wicket-taker in the history of the Asia Cup tournament.

The all-rounder accomplished this feat during his side's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai in the ongoing 2022 edition of the tournament.

In the match, Jadeja bowled brilliantly. He took the wicket of dangerous-looking batter Babar Hayat, sending him back for 41 off 35 balls. He finished with figures of 1/15 in his four overs.

Now, Jadeja has 23 wickets across six Asia Cup tournaments held from 2010 to 2022. He has overtaken former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has 22 wickets in this tournament.

Jadeja took four wickets in his first Asia Cup back in 2010, followed by one in 2012, seven scalps in the 2014 edition of the tournament. Then in the 2016 edition of the tournament, he took three wickets, followed by seven scalps in the 2018 Asia Cup. In the ongoing Asia Cup, he has one wicket currently.

His most successful Asia Cup with the ball was in 2018. In four matches, he took seven scalps at an average of 22.28 and an economy rate of 4.45. His best bowling figures in the tournament were 4/29. He was at the fifth number in the bowling charts and India's third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament behind Jasprit Bumrah (8) and Kuldeep Yadav (10).

In Asia Cup history, the most successful bowlers are: Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidaran (30), Lasith Malinga (29), Ajantha Mendis (26) and Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (25).

Coming to the match, put to bat first by Hong Kong, Team India posted 192/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli showcased glimpses of his old self and hit 59* off 44 balls, decorated with a four and three massive sixes. Then in the final few overs, Suryakumar Yadav exploded, smashing a brilliant 68* off 26 balls with six fours and six sixes.

Pacer Ayush Shukla (1/29 in four overs) was Hong Kong's bowlers' pick. Chasing 193, Hong Kong had posted 51/2 in their powerplay. Babar Hayat (41 off 35 balls) and Kinchit Shah (30 off 28 balls) played some solid knocks. But it was not enough to help Hong Kong shock the mighty Indians as they fell 40 runs short of a win. They finished their innings at 152/5 in their 20 overs. India earned direct qualification to the Super Four Phase of the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/15 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan also took a wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant knock.

ALSO READ: