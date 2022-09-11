Asia Cup 2022: Here's a full list of items that have been banned by Dubai Police

Pakistan's win over Afghanistan on Wednesday knocked India out of the tournament
Fans who are watching the highly anticipated final match of Asia Cup 2022 have been reminded of the items and activities that are not allowed inside the stadium.
The Dubai Police earlier issued the latest list of banned items, which include sharp objects, political flags and banners, power banks and selfie sticks, as well as laser pointers, umbrellas and scooters. Outside food and drink are also not allowed inside.
Last month, the police had ensured that the latest technologies were deployed to secure the venue.
The closing match of the 16-day tournament will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka today, September 11, at the Dubai International Stadium.
The coin toss will take place at 5.30pm.
