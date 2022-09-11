Asia Cup 2022 final: Pakistan win toss, ask Sri Lanka to bat first

Pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured team chasing so far in the tournament

Asia Cup 2022 final. Photo: Shihab

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 5:35 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 6:12 PM

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl in the final of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured the chasing team, hence captains prefer to bowl first on this wicket.

The chasing teams have won six of the eight matches during the tournament on this ground.

Sri Lanka reached the final on the back of four straight wins after losing the opening game to Afghanistan.

Pakistan, meanwhile, lost their opening match to India, but bounced back to win the next three matches to book their place in the final.

Sri Lanka will have the psychological edge in Sunday’s final, having beaten Pakistan in their final Super Four match on Friday by five wickets.

