Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai: Tickets for Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash almost sold out; where can you catch the action?

On Tuesday, his team lost their second Super Four match to Sri Lanka, with a ball remaining
As the countdown to the clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ongoing DP World Asia Cup 2022 begins, cricket fans are gearing up for a nail-biting final.
Tickets are selling out like hot cakes, with just 'Platinum' and 'The Grand Lounge (Hospitality Experience)' stands remaining.
Those wishing to make a run for the last few remaining tickets can head to dubai.platinumlist.net and catch the players live in action at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
However, if you can't seem to get your hands on them, try heading to these spots in town to catch the game.
1. High Note, Aloft Al Mina, Dubai
This rooftop level bar is screening the much-awaited final of the Asia Cup. Cricket fanatics can enjoy the game on their large screens along with a view of the beautiful city.
2. The Grandstand, Park Regis Kris Kin
Residents of Karama can drop by this sports bar and enjoy the game with some delicious food and great beverages.
3. Headlines Premier, Stella Di Mare Hotel
Shisha lovers can celebrate the much anticipated Asia Cup 2022 final with great food and multiple screens at Headlines in Dubai Marina.
4. Freddy's, Fortune Plaza
On the other side of town? Don't worry. You can still catch The Green Team's face off with the Lankan Lions at Freddy's Sports Bar.
ALSO READ:
On Tuesday, his team lost their second Super Four match to Sri Lanka, with a ball remaining
Their qualification depends on the results of Pakistan's matches
Shanaka and Rajapaksa held their nerve to take the team home
When Naseem is running in and the crowd is cheering and there is a play and miss or even a boundary, whatever, the roar of the crowd, is just phenomenal, he says
He thanks fans for 'unwavering faith in his abilities'
Decisions on his selection to be made after examining medical results
The page claimed that the player was linked to a separatist movement
Page edited by an unregistered user, linking him to a separatist movement