Asia Cup 2022: Dravid tests negative, joins squad ahead of India-Pakistan game

He tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the team's departure

By Team KT Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 11:23 AM

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has joined the squad in Dubai after testing negative for Covid-19, a press release from the Asia Cup organisers said on Sunday.

Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the team's departure from India for the Asia Cup in the UAE.

The legendary batsman will be back in charge as the head coach as India open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"Interim coach, Mr VVS Laxman, who was present with the team in Mr. Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme," the press release said.

ALSO READ: