Asia Cup 2022 clash: Injured Pakistan bowler Afridi cheers team on from London

Team Pakistan's spearhead pacer may not be playing for his team tonight, but that doesn't mean he can't cheer them on.
Injured bowler Shaheen Afridi posted a picture on his Instagram story, showing him watching his team's Asia Cup 2022 match against archrivals India on Sunday.
The photo, over which he wrote '#Pakistan Zindabad', was presumably taken from a London residence, where Afridi is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury.
Left-arm fast bowler Afridi suffered the injury in Sri Lanka last month and was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE despite being named in the preliminary squad by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
"Shaheen Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world," PCB chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement .
"In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there."
The Board remains optimistic of his participation in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
