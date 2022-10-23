Anushka Sharma posts emotional tribute to husband Virat Kohli after India's historic win against Pakistan

'Our daughter is too small', the actress writes on the eve of Diwali, 'but one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night'

By Anjali Garg Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 6:42 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 7:39 PM

Cricket fans all around the world, including Virat Kohli himself, were lost for words after the masterful cricketer played the greatest T20 knock of his career to help India secure a momentous four-wicket win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The match, taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, saw Kohli's 82 not out off 53 balls, and his gripping 113-run fifth wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls) propel India from a seemingly dire situation straight to a historic victory.

It wasn't just fans and fellow contemporaries who marvelled at Kohli's legendary performance, however; his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was just as euphoric, penning a heart-warming letter to her husband as she watched the match with their daughter Vamika.

The star took to Instagram to express her sheer pride and delight at her husband's unforgettable rescue knock.

"You beauty!! You freaking beauty!!", she exclaims. "You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight, and that too on the eve of Diwali!

You are a wonderful, wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say, and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night – which followed after a phase that was tough on him, but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

"So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious, and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin", the proud wife concluded, adding a heart emoji followed by an infinity emoji.

The mother-daughter duo are seen dressed in what appears to be nightwear, kneeling in front of the TV as Sharma takes the picture. Fans are treated to a rare glimpse of the closely-guarded Vamika in the mirrored surface below the TV, although her face is covered with an angel emoji.

The toddler can also be briefly seen in another snap, standing to the side of the TV with just a glimpse of her arm and dress visible.

Her husband took to the comments to thank his wife, saying, "Thank you my love for being by my side through everything, every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much."

He also reacted to his historic knock at the post-match presentation, saying "well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened."

"Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay till the end. I'm lost for words."

