An attempt was made to ensure I don't get the job: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri

"I'm not pointing any fingers at people in general. Specific people."

Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 10:35 AM

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has said an attempt was made to prevent him from getting the coaching job of the national cricket team.

Shastri was appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team in 2017. Under his guidance, India scored multiple wins, including overseas Tests victories in England, Australia and South Africa.

His tenure ended when India made an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, which took place in the UAE and Oman.

"I'm not pointing any fingers at people in general. Specific people. I must say an attempt was made to ensure I don't get the job. But such is life," Shastri was quoted as saying in an interview with Times of India.

The former head coach also said some people in the BCCI didn't want Bharat Arun to become the bowling coach of the team.

"They didn't want to give me Bharat Arun either as the bowling coach. And look at how things pan out - the very guy they didn't want as the bowling coach went on to become the finest this country has ever had," he said.

Speaking about his decision to quit, Shastri said that he had made up his mind during the India Tour of England 2021.

ALSO READ:

"What precipitated it was a couple of reasons," he said. "First, I was pushing 60 and there were these Supreme Court rules and all. Second, I knew the quarantine and the bio-bubbles won’t go anywhere for another two years. Cricket will be played in isolation and that’s what we’re seeing right now, too. So, I said enough. For how long will this carry on?”

But Shastri is not displeased about having the title of 'former India head coach' attached to him.

When asked how it sounded, he said: "Not bad at all. Seven years I've been on the move, and it's been an absolute rollercoaster. As a media professional, too, life had always been on the move. It feels good to be spending time at home, with mom, with the family."

Following Shastri's exit, Rahul Dravid was appointed as head coach of the Indian team until 2023.