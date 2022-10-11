Allen powers New Zealand to T20 victory over Pakistan

The UAE lost to Pakistan by 71 runs on Sunday — their fourth defeat in the tournament with their lone victory coming against Malaysia
On Tuesday, Finn Allen showed his form ahead of the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup by top-scoring for New Zealand with a disciplined batting display in their nine-wicket romp over Pakistan in the tri-series at Christchurch.
Allen blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls, as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at the Hagley Oval and New Zealand claimed their second win of the series.
The hosts' victory leaves both Pakistan and New Zealand on two wins and a defeat each, with the Black Caps next facing Bangladesh on Wednesday, also at Christchurch.
The three nations are using the week-long tournament to fine tune themselves for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month.
The Black Caps avenged Saturday's defeat to Pakistan with an improved bowling performance before Allen and Devon Conway quickly found their stride in an opening partnership of 117, to set up a victory.
After Allen was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan, the Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson replaced him at the crease to eventually claim the winning single, as New Zealand won with 23 balls to spare.
Having guided New Zealand to victory over Bangladesh last Sunday with an unbeaten 70, Conway was again impressive at the crease, grabbing five fours in his unbeaten tally of 49 off 46 balls.
Pakistan were allowed to settle with neither bat nor ball.
New Zealand bowler Michael Bracewell again claimed the man-of-the-match award by taking the key wickets of the prolific opening pair of Rizwan (16) and captain Babar Azam (21): in fine figures of two for 11 from his four overs.
Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 27, including three fours.
Tim Southee removed Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz with the first two deliveries of the final over, but Mohammad Wasim survived the hat-trick ball.
