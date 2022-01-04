Alishan Sharafu to lead UAE in Under 19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies

India have yet to be beaten in a Test match at the Wanderers Stadium
Hard-hitting batsman Alishan Sharafu will lead UAE’s challenge at the Under 19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies (January 14-February 5), the Emirates Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.
Sharafu also led the UAE team in the recent Asia Cup Under 19 tournament on home soil.
“This is, indeed, a milestone in the history of UAE Cricket.” said Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman.
“Our (representative) teams confidently step onto the world-cricket stage and compete with the best. To represent the UAE and wear the flag of the nation is a great honour, and one we know each player will bear with immense pride and respect. We wish them a very enjoyable, rewarding tour.”
UAE, which have been drawn in Group A, will take on Canada, England and Bangladesh in the group stages.
The 16-team tournament will be held in Antigua, Guyana, Saint Kitts, and Trinidad. The final of the tournament will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
UAE squad: Alishan Sharafu (captain), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani.
Groupings:
Group A
Bangladesh, Canada, England, UAE
Group B
India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda
Group C
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe
Group D
Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies
UAE’s schedule:
January 15 v Canada U19
January 20 v England U19
January 22 v Bangladesh U19
