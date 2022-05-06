Ajaz Patel auctions 10-wicket haul shirt for hospital

Punjab Kings face a big test against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel is auctioning the shirt he wore to claim all 10 wickets in a Mumbai Test in December to raise money for a hospital in Auckland, the 33-year-old left-arm spinner said.
Patel became only the third bowler — after fellow spinners Jim Laker of England and India’s Anil Kumble — to claim all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match against India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
The auction attempts to raise money for a play therapist for the Starship Radiology Department at New Zealand’s national children’s hospital, Patel said.
“...while it was a special day for me, what they do to help kids and their families is even more significant and I hope the auction on @trademe can raise as many funds as possible for them,” Patel said in an Instagram post.
All members of the Test squad from that India tour have signed the shirt.
Patel has not played for New Zealand since that Test but has been picked for the three-Test series in England next month.
Punjab Kings face a big test against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday
Cricket3 days ago
Under Jadeja, holders Chennai managed only two wins in eight games after which the all-rounder relinquished the captaincy
Cricket3 days ago
KKR will have to show a remarkable turnaround in mood and form to stop the Royals from romping to a win tonight, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket4 days ago
Four-time winners Chennai beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs after they defended 202 for two in the second match of the day in Pune
Cricket4 days ago
NBA star Chris Paul, American football players Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum will be minority investors in the Rajasthan Royals
Cricket4 days ago
The win moves the Lucknow Super Giants to second in the table with 14 points from 10 games
Cricket4 days ago
The three Americans will be minority investors in the 2008 champions
Cricket5 days ago