Afghanistan's Rashid Khan becomes second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20I format on Tuesday.
The star Afghan bowler accomplished this landmark during his side's Group B tie against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.
In the 16th over of the Bangladesh innings, Rashid dismissed Mahmudullah after the batter was caught by Ibrahim Zadran at deep midwicket while attempting a slog sweep. It was the 6th wicket that Bangladesh lost at a score of 89 runs.
Mahmudullah was dismissed for 25 off 27 balls.
He ended with a spell of 3/22 in four overs.
Rashid now has 115 wickets in 68 T20Is. The leading wicket-taker in T20Is is Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (122), followed by Rashid (115), Tim Southee of New Zealand (114), Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga (107) and New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (99).
