Abu Dhabi T10 tickets to go on sale tomorrow

Northern Warriors won the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi T10. (File)

The Abu Dhabi T10 starts on November 19 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium

By Team KT Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 1:02 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 1:19 PM

The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 returns with a bang on November 19 with reigning champions Northern Warriors taking on Delhi Bulls in the first of an explosive opening night double header.

Tickets for the tournament go on sale via Q-tickets on Tuesday, with a wide variety of both individual, family seats, pods and corporate hospitality options.

Fans will be required to show a negative PCR test within 96 hours of the start of the game they are attending, alongside a green status on the AL HOSN app.

Abu Dhabi T10 Chairman and Owner, Shaji ul Mulk, was brimming with excitement ahead of the fifth season of the popular tournament.

“We can’t wait to get started with another thrilling edition of the cricket’s fastest format, and to witness some of the best players in the world here in Abu Dhabi,” Mulk said.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 promises to deliver a thrilling two weeks of cricketing action and we are excited to welcome back UAE cricket fans to the stadium as we close out a historic cricketing calendar in the country.”

Cricket’s fastest format returns with a mouth-watering opening match that takes place at Zayed Cricket Stadium as England duo Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan represent Northern Warriors against a Delhi Bulls side that contains the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan.

The second match on day one pits home side Team Abu Dhabi against the Bangla Tigers, with both teams looking to get off to the perfect start as they search for a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

Team Abu Dhabi’s star-studded squad includes West Indies legend Chris Gayle and England superstar Liam Livingstone, while Bangla Tigers boast a team that features former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Overall, there will be 35 matches played across the 15 days of competition at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with teams playing each other twice before the top four sides advance to the qualifiers on December 3.

The teams in first and second place in the group stage will feature in a qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final. The losing team of that first qualifier will then get a second chance to reach the showpiece by facing the winner of the day’s eliminator between the sides placed third and fourth.

A third and fourth place playoff will get underway on December 4 from 6pm before the final starts at 8pm to crown this year’s champion.

“The quality of both the players and teams get better every year, making the Abu Dhabi T10 stronger with each edition,” said Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket.

“As a result, we’re able to continue delivering on the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s vision of hosting and promoting world-class sporting events, within the safest bio parameters.”

Schedule (UAE Time):

November 19

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls (6 pm)

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers (8 pm)

November 20

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves (4 pm)

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi (6 pm)

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers (8 pm)

November 21

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators (4 pm)

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves (6 pm)

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors (8 pm)

November 22

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls (6 pm)

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi (8 pm)

November 23

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators (6 pm)

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves (8 pm)

November 24

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi (6 pm)

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors (8 pm)

November 25

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators (6 pm)

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors (8 pm)

November 26

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi (6 pm)

The Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators (8 pm)

November 27

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors (4 pm)

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers (6 pm)

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators (8 pm)

November 28

Team Abu Dhabi vs The Chennai Braves (4 pm)

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors (6 pm)

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls (8 pm)

November 29

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi (6 pm)

Northern Warriors vs The Chennai Braves (8 pm)

December 1

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers (6 pm)

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls (8 pm)

December 2

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers (6 pm)

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls (8 pm)

December 3

Qualifier 1 (4 pm)

Eliminator (6 pm)

Qualifier 2 (8 pm)

December 4

3rd Place Match (6 pm)

Final (8 pm)