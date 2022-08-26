Abu Dhabi T10: Shakib Al Hasan joins Bangla Tigers as icon player

The inclusion of the number one ranked all-rounder and captain of the Bangladesh national team is an exciting development for the Tigers

Bangladesh superstar Shakib Al Hasan. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 12:42 AM

Bangla Tigers announced that Shakib Al Hasan, the poster boy of the Bangladesh national team, will captain the team for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, which will be held in November, 2022.

He will be joined by West Indian batsman Elvin Lewis, New Zealand’s Colin Munro, Pakistani bowling great Mohammad Amir and Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana also known as Baby Malinga due to his similar bowling action.

Also joining the team this year is former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth as mentor.

The team, which came third in last year’s tournament, have also appointed Aftab Ahmed as head coach, Richard Stonier as trainer, Nazmul Abedin Fahim as assistant coach and mentor and retained Kunal Manek as analyst.

According to team officials, the inclusion of the number one ranked all-rounder and captain of the Bangladesh national team is an exciting development and is designed to strengthen and inspire the team.

“It is befitting that Shakib plays for the Bangla Tigers. He is a fantastic ambassador for Bangladesh cricket," said franchisee Owner Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury.

"From day one we have been keen to include him in the squad but due to the busy schedule of the national team, we were unable to secure him till this season. He is a dynamic, experienced, dedicated, passionate and motivated player as well as an inspirational captain, who will no doubt lead the squad from the front.”