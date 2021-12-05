Abu Dhabi Cricket's Oval 1 ground renamed after Mohan Singh

Mohan Singh passed away last month. (Twitter)

Abu Dhabi Cricket has decided to rename the new ground as a tribute to the late curator

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 12:34 AM

The Oval 1, which sits next to the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, has been renamed Mohan’s Oval in memory of Mohan Singh, the chief curator who passed away last month.

Singh, who was with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years, passed away ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Paying tribute to Singh, Abu Dhabi Cricket has decided to rename the new ground after him.

“Oval 1 is going to be renamed Mohan’s Oval in memory of Mohan Singh, who tragically left us recently. A wonderful human being and a great ambassador of the game. He did a wonderful thing of looking after the square tirelessly with his team. It’s a wonderful tribute to Mohan Singh,” Danny Morrison, commentator and former cricketer, announced during the presentation ceremony of the Abu Dhabi T10.