1st ODI: Bumrah blows away England as India win by 10 wickets

Bumrah, who took six wickets for 19, destroyed the England top-order as the home team were all out for 110

Jasprit Bumrah (right) celebrates a wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 7:58 PM

Jasprit Bumrah produced an outstanding display of swing and pace to push England to their their lowest score against India in one-day international cricket on Tuesday.

After electing to field, the Indian bowlers exploited the overcast conditions at The Oval as England were all out for 110 in 25.2 overs.

In reply, India reached home in just 18.4 overs as Rohit Sharma (76 not out, 58 balls, 7 fours, 5 sixes) hit a majestic half-century while Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 31 (54 balls, 54 balls, 4 fours) to script an emphatic 10-wicket win for the visitors.

Bumrah, who took six wickets for 19, did the bulk of the damage with a sensational new-ball spell.

Bumrah sparked a top-order collapse in a remarkable burst of 4-6 in his first four overs, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone, all for ducks.

Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 3-31.

Opening batsman Roy, attempting a booming drive off Bumrah, played on for a five-ball nought on his Surrey home ground to leave England 6-1 in the second over.

Two balls later, Joe Root — the world’s top-ranked Test batsman — was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length and was caught behind.

And in the next over Test captain Ben Stokes, a left-handed batsman, fell for a golden duck when he inside-edged an intended drive off Mohammed Shami and was brilliantly caught by diving wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

At that stage, England were 7-3 in 2.4 overs after being sent into bat.

Jonny Bairstow, fresh from two hundreds during England’s seven-wicket win in the Covid-delayed fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, then fell for seven after edging an excellent Bumrah delivery to Pant, who held a diving right-handed catch.

Livingstone became the fourth duck of the innings when, walking across his crease, he was clean bowled leg-stump by Bumrah to leave England 26-5 in the eighth over.

Out of form batsman Virat Kohli missed the match due to a groin injury.