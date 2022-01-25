NBF’s 2021 net profit surges 124%

Savills Pakistan will offer services including sales, leasing and investment advisory, valuation, research and development, as well as project management.
Corporate2 weeks ago
NBF has announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2021, achieving a net profit of Dh115.2 million for the year compared to a loss of Dh475.3 million in 2020.
This is a growth of 124.2 per cent driven by improving underlying business momentum and marked improvement in respect of impairment losses. The net profit was higher by 104.6 per cent for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020.
Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi, chairman of the bank, said: “2021 results mark a welcome return to profitable operations on the back of robust core business growth and improvement in cost of risk in line with the group’s strategy. There has been good progress and deliveries across all our businesses, reflected through the growth in operating performance and expanding trade and operational activities.”
“Though the global outlook remains subject to downside risks and headwinds amid additional Covid-19 waves, the world is moving towards a recovery with the UAE proactively and dynamically geared towards the next fifty years of exceptional growth, digital innovation and a smart future,” he added. “The UAE government’s timely and supportive measures, macroeconomic policies and an effective vaccination drive have helped shield the economy and accelerate recovery efforts. Similarly, NBF’s resilient financial performance underscores its capability to identify and benefit from opportunities in the face of testing times and pursue a growth strategy while ensuring financial stability and management of volatility.”
Supported by higher fee and investment income and effective cost management, NBF posted an operating profit of Dh955.6 million in 2021. Operating income reached Dh1.4 billion, up 4.1 per cent over 2020 despite the challenging operating conditions impacted by the pandemic globally. The progressive trend is in line with the bank’s strategy of prime focus on financial stability and benefitting from digitally enabled services.
Foreign exchange and derivatives income reached Dh114.2 million compared to Dh125 million in 2020. Income from investments and Islamic instruments marked a significant improvement to Dh42.3 million compared to Dh20 million in 2020. Unrealised gain on fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) investments stood at Dh44 million.
Dr Raja Al Gurg, deputy chairperson, said: “We are pleased with this promising set of results. NBF achieved further progress against its strategic priorities, with a record performance in its retail business and another exceptional performance by business banking. We continue to work towards a digitally enabled and customer focused franchise to improve market share and leverage technologies in key focus areas where it can add real value to the customer experience.”
He added: “Supported by its strong capital base and the resolute backing of its principal shareholders, we are confident that NBF will continue on its growth trajectory through the cautious management of risks and the improving market opportunities expected in 2022 and beyond. Significant investment in risk and compliance will continue to enhance our governance and control procedures in line with the evolving threats and the new regulations and evolving technology.”
business@khaleejtimes.com
Savills Pakistan will offer services including sales, leasing and investment advisory, valuation, research and development, as well as project management.
Corporate2 weeks ago
The total collections from Egypt in 2021 include a $48 million payment made by the Egyptian government in December
Corporate2 weeks ago
Dewa continues its efforts to provide a creative work environment with high productivity by providing its staff with the latest technologies and tools that help them complete their fieldwork easily
Corporate2 weeks ago
Culture is ranked amongst the top three most important future of work 2021 trends
Corporate3 weeks ago
This year’s IndiaSoft show will have several new facets, keeping in view the focus laid by the government to usher in a digital revolution in the country
Corporate4 weeks ago
MEVP’s new partial exit generated a 52x cash-on-cash multiple and an IRR of over 90 per cent
Corporate1 month ago
Adnoc Distribution is also furthering its commitment to international expansion, with the signing of two new distributors for Adnoc Voyager lubricant in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Corporate1 month ago
Mubadala’s $243.4 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes
Corporate1 month ago