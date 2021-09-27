National Bonds appoints new Deputy Group CEO

Rehab Lootah, deputy group CEO at National Bonds

Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 1:50 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 1:57 PM

National Bonds Corporation has announced the appointment of Rehab Lootah as the new deputy group chief executive officer with effect from September 5, 2021.

Lootah was previously SVP of SME & Retail Business at Mawarid Finance. She has a broad understanding and extensive experience of over 20 years in the Islamic retail finance industry as well as the government sector. She has been responsible for various projects and socially responsible ventures including the ‘Tamaiaz Award’ and ‘Entrepreneurs Forum (EF)’. As a certified Shariah advisor and auditor, Lootah has the precise operational and communication skills along with leadership competences to deliver and drive financial performance.

“We are pleased that Rehab Lootah has joined our company as deputy group CEO at National Bonds. As deputy CEO, Rehab will lead high-priority digitization projects, oversee our customer centric strategies and manage day-to-day operations to ensure we are on-track to meet our customer’s growing expectations, explore new partnerships with key external stakeholders, and support the senior leadership team,” said group CEO Mohammed Qasim Al Ali.

He added: "As a leading business personality in the UAE, she has won a variety of awards, including being the world’s first woman recipient of the CIMA certification in Islamic Finance. With over two decades of experience in the industry, to have someone of her caliber and proficiency join us will facilitate the company’s vision for innovation and growth."

“I strive to thrive in this new role and look forward to harnessing my team’s creativity while leading projects that would make a direct impact on our bondholders,” said Rehab Lootah. “The recipe for success in any organization is to have a customer-centric approach at the core. Our focus is and will remain on delivering long-term solutions to maximize our customers’ wealth, enable them to be financially secure and knowledgeable, as well as have a safety net ready for whenever they need it.”

