Mubadala invests in US-based experience management software company

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 4:56 PM

Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi based sovereign investor, has announced its investment in Medallia, a market leader in customer and employee experience management software, alongside Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm.

The minority co-investment was conducted in connection with Thoma Bravo’s recent take private of the San Francisco-based enterprise software company. Thoma Bravo announced the completion of its acquisition of Medallia on October 29, in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.4 billion.

Medallia was founded in 2001 and is a provider of experience management software to customers in various sectors, including financial services, technology, hospitality, auto, and retail. Medallia captures experience data from customers and employees across multiple channels, which are then analyzed through the company’s proprietary AI and machine learning technology to derive predictive insights to drive business actions and outcomes.

