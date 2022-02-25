Mubadala delegation visits Al Maryah Island's new Apple Store

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 6:35 PM

Al Maryah Island has officially welcomed the highly-anticipated new Apple Store at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, which opened its doors on Friday, February 25.

Ahead of the opening, Mubadala’s MD and group CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak, led a delegation of Mubadala’s senior leadership on a tour of Al Maryah Island to witness first-hand the Island’s exponential growth and wide variety of exciting offers now available, as well as the upcoming developments.

The new Apple store, which is the fourth to open in the UAE, cements Al Maryah Island as Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and business destination, that brings together an award-winning international financial center with the best of retail, hospitality and wellbeing, as the region’s most sought-after hub to work, live, shop and play.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform, said: “We are proud to welcome the new Apple store to Al Maryah Island, further enhancing the Island’s world-class offer. Al Maryah Island has truly surpassed expectations as a premier lifestyle and business destination with its phenomenal growth over the past decade and this is even more evident with the opening of the new Apple Store. It is testament to our forward-thinking approach and complements the variety of offers across Al Maryah Island for tech companies and international businesses who are increasingly showing interest in coming to the Island.”

David Robinson, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, said: “We are really excited to be welcoming such a globally renowned technology brand to Al Maryah Island. At AMRC, we always seek partnerships that will continue to offer our esteemed guests exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment, and curate unforgettable experiences that unite and build communities. We are committed to creating a positive and active environment for visitors and look forward to welcoming additional stores and offers to both The Galleria and Al Maryah Island.”

