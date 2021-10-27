Lulu expansion drive continues, opens new hypermarket in Sharjah

Supplied

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 6:12 PM

The UAE’s leading retailer LuLu Group further strengthened its presence in Sharjah with a new hypermarket. With this, the Abu Dhabi-based group continues its expansion plans amid the pandemic and has opened more than 20 hypermarkets in GCC countries and Far East so far this year.

Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director, Lulu Group, said the new hypermarket was a testimony to the group’s commitment to the progress of the UAE.

“We are proud to see another great retail addition to our growing circle of iconic stores which is a testimony to the fact that the LuLu Group has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future even through the challenging pandemic months.”

Abdulla Sultan Al Owais, chairman, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurated the hypermarket at Sharjah Central in the presence of Yusuffali along with Saifee Rupawala, CEO, Ashraf Ali M.A., executive director, Salim M.A., director and other senior officials.

“We are proud to be a part of UAE’s overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies. Due to the visionary leadership, there was no food shortage and all food stuff was easily available at affordable prices during this global health crisis. Thanks to the leadership,” Yusuffali added.

Sharjah Central is a two-level retail and leisure destination owned and managed by Lulu Group’s Line Investment and Property. Sharjah Central is strategically located to the north of Sharjah cricket stadium in an affluent residential area of Al Samnan surrounded by localities of Al Ghubaiba, Al Shahba, Al Khezamia, Al Tala’a, Mughaidir Suburb, Wasit Suburb and areas around Sharjah cultural square. The mall has direct access from Sharjah University city and is in a proximity of Sharjah International Airport.

With this new 110,000sqft hypermarket and upcoming cinema hall, a 35,000sqft family entertainment centre and 2,200 parking spaces, the mall is set to become the preferred leisure destination in the emirate.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com